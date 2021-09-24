CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Altadena missing: 2 young boys found after LASD asks for public's help in locating them

 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrRI2_0c2h7kL700 Two missing boys, who had last been seen in Altadena, were later found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported that Johnny Martell, 12, was found at 4:22 a.m.

Ivan Molina, 11, had last been seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Charles W. Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. On Thursday night, authorities announced that he too had been found.

"Thank you tothe public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ivan," the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

The boys were found after authorities issued "missing juvenile" bulletins, with descriptions and photos, for each of them.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Paula Coronado
12d ago

One was found, one is still missing. Praying the 11 year old is found safe as well real soon. 🙏

