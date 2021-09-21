Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the mid 90s to 105 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.