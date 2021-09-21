Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1051 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mills, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watertown, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Lake Ripley, Ixonia, Milford, Pipersville, Hubbleton and Helenville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0