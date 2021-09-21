CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is projected to keep his role, but without the majority government he wanted

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 10 days ago

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children Xavier (L-R), Ella-Grace and Hadrien waves to supporters while boarding his campaign bus on August 15, 2021 in Ottawa, Canada.

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is projected to form a minority government in the current snap election.
  • Trudeau's minority win means he will need to continue working with opposition parties to get enough support to pass laws.
  • Polls closed on Monday and voting results are still being tallied.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to win a snap federal election but is unlikely to lead a majority parliamentary government after polls closed on Monday.

Results are still being tallied, but Canadian networks CTV and CBC have projected that Trudeau's Liberal Party will win to form a minority government in the country's 44th general election. The projected result is a comeback for the Liberal party, which was lagging behind their main opposition, the Conservative party, in early surveys several weeks ago.

But it's also a disappointment for the party and Trudeau. He's currently at the head of a minority in the House of Commons, meaning he has to rely on support from other parties to pass laws.

He called an election two years early, which some say was a bid to win a majority government.

Opposition leaders have criticized Trudeau's decision, citing concerns about holding an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister said it was up to Canadians to decide which party would lead them through their pandemic response.

The projected minority win means he will need to continue working with the opposition on future national decisions.

Trudeau's closest ally in that regard has been the leftwing New Democratic Party (NDP), a much smaller party that has lent support to his pandemic relief programs that pay unemployed Canadians up to $1,566 a month , reported Politico.

His Liberal Party was leading with 157 seats out of 338, per Elections Canada at around 12:40 a.m. Ottawa time. They need 170 seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government.

These results indicate the party's popularity has declined since Trudeau was first elected leader in 2015. Back then, the Liberal party took 184 seats and won a majority government, but subsequently lost their majority in the 2019 election with 157 seats.

As Monday's election drew closer, polls indicated that Trudeau was not only going to fall short of a majority government, but that his job was now on the line .

Earlier on Saturday, he warned Canadians that voting for smaller left-wing parties may result in the Conservative party gaining the upper hand and winning the election, per Reuters. In August, he promised to ban foreign home buyers for two years if he gets re-elected .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related
Narcity

Justin Trudeau Says His New Government Will Tackle 5 'First Priorities' When It Returns

After a victorious election cycle that left Justin Trudeau with another minority government, the re-elected PM is outlining his top priorities for the next term. Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, September 28, Trudeau said Canada's government would get back to work before the end of fall, and he said he'll be focussing on five key issues in particular when it does.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Canadian diplomats who have been detained in China since 2018 are finally being released, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian diplomats who have been detained in China since 2018 are finally being released, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Two Canadian diplomats who had been held in China for over three years have boarded an aircraft back to Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Michael Kovrig and Michael...
WORLD
Narcity

Canada's Premiers Have Demands For Justin Trudeau Now That He's Prime Minister Again

Just days after the election results rolled in, Canada's premiers got together and made demands of Justin Trudeau now that he's the re-elected prime minister. The premiers, including Doug Ford and Jason Kenney, met by teleconference on September 23, where they congratulated Trudeau on his re-election and called on him to engage in a constructive dialogue with them soon about health care.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
buffalonynews.net

Justin Trudeau's set to become Canadian PM for 3rd time

Ottawa [Canada], September 21 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is poised for a third term as Canada's prime minister reported Canadian broadcasters who projected a win for his Liberal Party in Monday's elections. Trudeau, who was in power from 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years. According...
POLITICS
Canadian Medical Association

Open Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau

On behalf of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), I congratulate you on your re-election as a Member of Parliament and Prime Minister of Canada. Canadians have had their say. The federal mandate to improve Canada’s struggling health care systems and lead our collective pandemic response is clear. Now we must...
POLITICS
BBC

Trudeau projected to form government - Canadian media

Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez says that even if Justin Trudeau doesn't secure his sought-after majority win tonight the MP still has "100% confidence" in him as party leader. "And all the members of the party do as well," he told journalists at Liberal Party headquarters in Montreal. Trudeau is expected...
POLITICS
Texarkana Gazette

Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party

TORONTO — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but it was unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Justin Trudeau wins Canada election but Liberal Party may struggle for outright majority, projections say

Justin Trudeau will remain as Canada’s prime minister after his Liberal Party won the most seats in Monday’s election, early media projections say, but it remains to be seen whether the party will claim an outright majority.Canadian media projections had the Liberal Party leading in 139 of 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, in line with predictions from most opinion polls, reported Reuters.The Trudeau-led Liberal Party had called the snap election off the back of popular support for the government’s response to the pandemic, hoping to win an outright majority, but as opinion polls tightened closer to election day...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Canadians could make Trudeau pay for his gamble

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Polls show the Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an almost dead heat...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

