Following complaints, RPS working to improve meal quality

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond school leaders discussed the ongoing issues with school meals at a meeting on Monday night.

The discussions come after several parents said that they were disappointed in the quality of food that was being served to students.

Effective immediately, school nutrition supervisors are required to do meal quality checks.

These checks include making sure the food is served at the right temperature and meets nutritional standards.

School leaders said they are working with their food vendor to provide pre-packaged hot meals. They add that these will only be available to students in preschool and elementary school because they are not calorically sufficient enough for middle and high school students.

School leaders said that in order to make the full transition over to hot meals, they need to fill just under 100 positions.

They said they will prioritize filling those positions for middle and high schools.