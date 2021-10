HURON, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Andrew Czech’s 23-yard field goal with .8 seconds left kicked Watertown to a victory over Huron on their homecoming 24-22. The rushing game got going for Watertown with Juven Hudson finding his groove for 82 yards on 27 carries and a TD run of one yard. Drew Norberg would go 9 of 25 through the air for 131 yards and a TD and rush 13 times for 12 yards and one TD. Norberg would rush to the endzone from 21 yards out and hit Cole Holden from 46 yards out for the scores.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO