Blount County, TN

Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the East Tennessee mountains. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

