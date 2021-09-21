CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

CSUB holds groundbreaking ceremony for new campus Edible Garden

KGET 17
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new Edible Garden, which will grow food to feed students at the university. The Edible Garden, located on the far southeast side of campus, is a gift from Adventist Health Bakersfield and the Grimm Family Education Foundation. All the food grown in their garden feeds CSUB students through the Food Pantry, which opened in 2017. The Food Pantry was opened after a survey revealed that food insecurity is an issue with the majority of their students.

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Csub#Food Security#Grimm#Cal State#The Food Pantry

Comments / 0

Community Policy