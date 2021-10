Join us on Tuesday, September 28, at 3:00 p.m. eastern time for our free webinar, Gender Equity in Education, presented by Tara Linney. Addressing gender equity in today’s schools is crucial in preparing students for the next iteration of the workforce. Broaching the topic of gender equity in schools today helps to ensure that workplaces foster more gender diversity in their settings tomorrow, regardless of career field. Equity focuses on the opportunity and fairness that exists in environments. When we talk about gender equity in schools, we’re talking about empowering our students to find and pursue their interests, even if those interests lie in fields where their gender has been marginalized. A simple look at the current workforce trends in sectors such as technology, finance, and medicine provides us with some insight into the gender equity issues in those fields.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO