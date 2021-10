Over the past year, most institutions shifted from in-person to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the COVID-19 outlook brightening, the Fusion Course aims to provide critical training and support for faculty as they continue to adapt to online and hybrid teaching, and, also, as they increasingly pivot towards in-person learning again this fall. Regardless of the setting, the Fusion Course offers instruction for how to integrate community engagement methodologies into existing curricula to improve the quality of course delivery and foster student engagement.

