CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller Tack On More WNBA Monthly Awards For CT Sun

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop us if you heard this before. Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller have earned a few more accolades with the month of September in the books. Jones on Monday was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Jones also earned the WNBA Peak Performer distinction in rebounding after averaging a league-best 11.2 boards all season.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopfeed.com

Tina Charles, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot earn 2021 WNBA Peak Performer Awards

The WNBA announced the 2021 Peak Performer Awards in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Washington Mystics center Tina Charles won the scoring leader honor. She averaged 23.4 points per game this regular season. This is the second time Charles has won the award. She also earned it in 2016 when she led the league in scoring and rebounding, only the third player to do so in the same season.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WNBA.com

Kia WNBA Players of the Month: Jonquel Jones and Kelsey Plum

Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun (5-0 record during September) averaged 15.4 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 3.0 apg (Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month). Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces (5-1 record during September) averaged 21.7 ppg, 3.2 apg and 1.5 spg (Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month).
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Former DMV standouts Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones win AP WNBA awards

Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards. In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward and former George Washington star has been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll as the Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player. This year, the 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.
BASKETBALL
nbcboston.com

Jonquel Jones Named AP's WNBA MVP; Brionna Jones Takes Most Improved Player

Former DMV standouts Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones win AP WNBA awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards. In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward and former George Washington star has been honored by the media that votes on the...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Curt Miller
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jonquel Jones Recognized For Great September

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Jonquel Jones was named the WNBA Player of the Month for September and has led the Connecticut Sun to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. As such, we’re naming Jones our VA Hero of the Week. Jones averaged...
NBA
Erie Times-News

Girard's Miller leads top-seeded Connecticut Sun into WNBA semifinals

Erie County's extra interest in the WNBA playoffs didn't end with Kayla McBride's season. Now, it's Girard native Curt Miller's turn in the national women's basketball spotlight. McBride, a Villa Maria graduate and eight-year WNBA veteran, capped her first season with Minnesota in Sunday's loss to Chicago. The sixth-seeded Sky...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Hartford Courant

How the Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones reclaimed her joy to ascend to WNBA greatness and win MVP

The Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones prays when she gets up in the morning. She goes about her day making a concerted effort to recognize the big things we often consider small, like waking up, being able to walk, being able to see, to hear. During her early car rides to the gym, she has shelved her go-to rap music for gospel. One song in particular she learned from her youth choir back home in ...
HARTFORD, CT
thefocus.news

Who are Jonquel Jones' parents, after Connecticut Sun forward wins WNBA MVP?

The Connecticut Sun forward has been named the 2021 WNBA Kia Most Valuable Player. But who are Jonquel Jones’ parents, and where is she from?. Jonquel Jones has been named the 2021 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player. The Connecticut Sun forward was the 2018 WNBA Sixth Player Of The Year...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Wnba Playoffs#Eastern Conference Player
The Day

Jonquel Jones named WNBA MVP; Brionna Jones, Miller also honored

Mohegan — Jonquel Jones hasn't spent too much time during her five-year thinking about winning WNBA Most Valuable Player honors one day. "It's crossed my mind," she said. "I thought it would be later down the road." Later turned out to be 2021 as Jones, the Connecticut Sun's 6-foot-6 forward,...
BASKETBALL
swishappeal.com

Jonquel Jones is the 2021 WNBA Most Valuable Player

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is the MVP of the 2021 season, the WNBA announced Tuesday. Jones is the best player on the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun, who begin their playoff run Tuesday night at 8 p.m. when they host the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the semifinals.
BASKETBALL
swishappeal.com

Curt Miller is the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year

Curt Miller is the 2021 Coach of the Year, the WNBA announced Tuesday. Miller leads the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun, who begin their playoff run Tuesday night at 8 p.m. when they host the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the semifinals. It was an eventful day of awards...
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller Named 2021 Coach Of the Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 – Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller has been named the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year, the WNBA announced today. He becomes the sixth coach in the 25-year history of the league to win the award multiple times, joining three-time winners Van Chancellor, Cheryl Reeve and Mike Thibault, and two-time winners Dan Hughes and Bill Laimbeer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Sun's Jones wins MVP, Miller named Coach of the Year

The Connecticut Sun are taking home some hardware ahead of their playoff opener Tuesday evening. Jonquel Jones was named the 2021 WNBA MVP in a landslide vote, the league announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 forward received 48 of 49 first-place votes after leading the Sun to the No. 1 seed while averaging 19.4 points and a league-leading 11.2 boards over 27 appearances.
NBA
Register Citizen

CT Sun start WNBA playoff series with double OT loss to Chicago Sky, ending 14-game win streak

UNCASVILLE — The Connecticut Sun’s chase toward the franchise’s first WNBA title started with a slight speed bump Tuesday night. Despite starting the day with a sweep of league accolades, the top-seeded Sun fell 101-95 to No. 6 Chicago in double overtime at Mohegan Sun Arena in Game 1 of a best-of-5 WNBA playoff semifinal series. The Sun’s franchise-record 14-game win-streak was officially snapped by its first home loss in over three months thanks to Tuesday’s historic performance from Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
26K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy