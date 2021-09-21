Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller Tack On More WNBA Monthly Awards For CT Sun

The Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones prays when she gets up in the morning. She goes about her day making a concerted effort to recognize the big things we often consider small, like waking up, being able to walk, being able to see, to hear. During her early car rides to the gym, she has shelved her go-to rap music for gospel. One song in particular she learned from her youth choir back home in ...

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO