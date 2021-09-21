Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller Tack On More WNBA Monthly Awards For CT Sun
Stop us if you heard this before. Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller have earned a few more accolades with the month of September in the books. Jones on Monday was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Jones also earned the WNBA Peak Performer distinction in rebounding after averaging a league-best 11.2 boards all season.nesn.com
Comments / 0