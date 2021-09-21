Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, La Salle, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Kalb; La Salle; Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern La Salle, Lee and southwestern De Kalb Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Amboy to 7 miles west of La Moille to Princeton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mendota, Amboy, Shabbona, Earlville, Waterman, Franklin Grove, Leland, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Lee, Compton, Steward, West Brooklyn, Eldena, Triumph and Lee Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH