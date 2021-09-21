CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, La Salle, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Kalb; La Salle; Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern La Salle, Lee and southwestern De Kalb Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Amboy to 7 miles west of La Moille to Princeton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mendota, Amboy, Shabbona, Earlville, Waterman, Franklin Grove, Leland, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Lee, Compton, Steward, West Brooklyn, Eldena, Triumph and Lee Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Franklin Grove, IL
City
West Brooklyn, IL
City
La Moille, IL
City
Amboy, IL
City
Waterman, IL
City
Sublette, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
City
Lee, IL
City
Shabbona, IL
County
Dekalb County, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
County
Lee County, IL
City
Mendota, IL
City
Leland, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Princeton, IL
City
Lee Center, IL
