Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 or email your reports to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1149 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal, Bellinger Hill Area, Clarendon, Jasper, Calawassie Island, Lemon Island, Rose Hill, Shell Point, Parris Island, Burton, Hilton Head Airport, Laurel Bay, Sun City, Folly Field, Forest Beach, Pritchardville and Old House. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.