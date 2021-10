BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Orchard Beach woman was killed in a crash on Route 100 in Pasadena this afternoon that may have been caused by drug use, police said. Anne Arundel County police said Tina Marie Brautigan, 33, of Seabreeze Drive, crashed her 2020 Dodge Caravan into several trees while driving east on Route 100 near Catherine Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. Monday.