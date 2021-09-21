Kanye West Purchases a $57.3 Million USD Home Designed by Tadao Ando

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, Kanye West recently purchased a $57.3 million USD in Malibu, California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the beachside property is one of the few homes in the United States designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The 4,000 square-foot artistic living expression by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect features three floors that have each been designed with a specific purpose. The lower floors of the concrete and reinforced steel home hold three ensuite guest bedrooms, the middle floor stands as a general living area, while the top floor is reserved for the master of the house.

