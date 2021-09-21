'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli Manning: Best moments include Pat McAfee, Rob Gronkowski banter

Monday night wasn't just significant for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who put an abysmal season opener in the rear view with a 35-17 rout of the Lions. It also marked the second run for Peyton and Eli Manning as "Monday Night Football" co-hosts, with the quarterback brothers teaming up for a conversational ESPN2 broadcast of the evening's NFC North showdown. The Mannings were a hit during their Week 1 debut following the Raiders' wild upset of the Ravens, but how did they fare in Week 2?