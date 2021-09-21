Keith Lee Gets New Nickname in Raw Dark Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lashley vs. E – MISS: In other circumstances, this could have been a Hit. It was Hit worthy in terms of the wrestling action between Bobby Lashley and Big E in this WWE Championship match which opened up Raw. However, after Extreme Rules ended with two very bad finishes in the two title main events, WWE should have delivered an ending to this match. I get what they were doing to set up the steel cage rematch, but I was already upset from those bad endings the night before, so I was not in a forgiving mood. For me, I wasn’t looking forward to seeing the restart of the match later inside the cage. Instead I was left angry, remembering the bad endings which ruined an otherwise good PPV the night before. Also, I am happy to see the Hurt Business back together as they never should have been broken up in the first place, but there was no story as to why Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were suddenly back in Lashley’s corner.

