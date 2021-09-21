CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Keith Lee Gets New Nickname in Raw Dark Match

By Jeremy Thomas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Lee may just have a new nickname, as he was referenced with one in a dark match before Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lee come out for a dark match before the show and be announced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee. PWInsider notes that the name may be a reference to...

wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Returns With New Nickname

Welcome back. There are all kinds of wrestlers in WWE these days and it can be easy to lose track of some of them. Maybe they run out of things to do or maybe they are not on television all that often, but every now and then you see someone make a surprise appearance that catches you off guard. That was the case this week, with a return taking place.
firstsportz.com

Who is Bearcat Wright and why did Keith Lee give tribute to him?

Bearcat Wright was an American Professional wrestler and was born on January 13, 1932. Though the mid 1900s saw a lot of racial discrimination in the United States, he struggled and got his name enlisted as one of the mots popular babyfaces of the United States. His immense popularity grew...
Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee Appears On Raw, Wins Squash Match

Keith Lee is officially a Bearcat, making his return to Raw under that nickname and winning a squash match. Lee appeared on Monday’s show, answering a demand from Akira Tozawa for an opponent and getting announced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee. He defeated Tozawa in short order. As reported last week,...
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 9/27: No finish hurts first championship match, Bearcat a step in the right direction for Keith Lee, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lashley vs. E – MISS: In other circumstances, this could have been a Hit. It was Hit worthy in terms of the wrestling action between Bobby Lashley and Big E in this WWE Championship match which opened up Raw. However, after Extreme Rules ended with two very bad finishes in the two title main events, WWE should have delivered an ending to this match. I get what they were doing to set up the steel cage rematch, but I was already upset from those bad endings the night before, so I was not in a forgiving mood. For me, I wasn’t looking forward to seeing the restart of the match later inside the cage. Instead I was left angry, remembering the bad endings which ruined an otherwise good PPV the night before. Also, I am happy to see the Hurt Business back together as they never should have been broken up in the first place, but there was no story as to why Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were suddenly back in Lashley’s corner.
f4wonline.com

Tag title match, Sheamus-Hardy, two segments added to WWE Raw

WWE has announced a few additions to the lineup for Monday's episode of Raw. The WWE Women's Tag Team titles will be on the line as Natalya & Tamina defend their titles against Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley on Monday night. Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya & Tamina in a non-title match on the September 6 edition of the show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why A Monday Night Raw Match Did Not End As Planned

What might have been. There are all kinds of wrestling shows every single week and some of the more important ones take place on television. That can make for some interesting moments, though the interest might not always be positive. Sometimes bad things are going to happen and there is no way around it, which was the case this week on Monday Night Raw.
ComicBook

WWE Raw Stars Get Engaged

It's a time of celebration for two WWE Monday Night Raw stars, who just announced their engagement on social media. Today Scarlett Bordeaux shared a photo with boyfriend (now fiance) Karrion Kross, revealing she said yes to his proposal and showing off her new engagement ring. Bordeaux added the caption "𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂 #Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross", accompanied with a photo of both looking quite happy. It didn't take long for the well wishes and congratulations to come flying in from their WWE and NXT friends and co-workers, and we're going to add our own congratulations to the mix. Congratulations to the happy couple!
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly out of action. Orton was not present for this week’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW, and word going around backstage is that he was “not cleared to perform,” according to PWInsider. There is no word on when Orton will be back,...
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Signed New Deal Months Before Being Let Go

That doesn’t sound very fair. The big story from WWE this year has been the rapid fire releases. The company has let dozens of wrestler go over the course of the year, continuing a theme from last year. There have been some surprising names let go from the company and that has not been the easiest thing to see. It turns out that it was even harder for one name in particular.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
411mania.com

CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes announcing that he would no longer coach him, but he raised eyebrows when he used carjacking to compare the two. Arn said that Cody would let the carjacking happen, while he would pull out his Glock and kill the would-be thief with it. CM Punk, Nyla Rose, Bully Ray and others from the wrestling world reacted to the promo on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match

This past week’s episode of RAW saw a strange ending where Nikki A.S.H. was announced as the winner over Tamina Snuka despite Snuka’s music playing and the ring announcer declaring Snuka as the winner. The turn of events occurred after Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three.
Bleacher Report

Roman Reigns Returning to WWE Raw for Tag Team Match vs. The New Day

Roman Reigns will wrestle on Raw for the first time in more than two years Monday night. WWE announced the universal champion will team with The Usos in a six-man tag team match against The New Day. The Big Dog was SmackDown's first pick in the first round of the...
