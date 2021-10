Baker Mayfield showed against the Kansas City Chiefs that he can be the man of the future for the Cleveland Browns. Heading into the season, the Browns and Mayfield declined to engage in contract talks as it did not make sense for either side. Mayfield can rack up more money if he waits as the market continues to skyrocket for quarterbacks, and the Browns hope for one more year of consistent play out of their quarterback.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO