UFC

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight card

By Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 25th will see two title fights atop the card, but really the main event for many people is the return of Nick Diaz against Robbie Lawler. Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 and this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas he makes his comeback at long last against the former UFC welterweight champion. These two fought in 2004 with Diaz handing Lawler his first ever knockout loss. The rematch will be scheduled for five rounds.

Bloody Elbow

Best round ever? - UFC 266 video: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega full fight highlights

UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should have stopped the fight with Alex Volkanovski after round four

UFC president Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should’ve stopped the fight with Alexander Volkanovski after the fourth round. Last Saturday night at UFC 266, fans saw one of the best featherweight title fights of all time as Alexander Volkanovski dug deep to secure a huge win over Brian Ortega – ensuring he remains the king of the mountain at 145 pounds.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 predictions -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, odds, prelims, expert picks

It's time once again for a major UFC PPV event. After going nearly six weeks in between PPVs, the promotion is back in a big way with two title fights atop the UFC 266 fight card in Las Vegas. Capping off International Fight Week, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to extend his winning streak to 20 when he takes on top contender Brian Ortega in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back to take on Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Full episode: Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 266 | Volkanovski vs Ortega

The UFC 266 “Countdown” show is out ... and it is fire!. It’s been an unusual amount of time since our last UFC pay-per-view (PPV) ... usually the promotion rolls these things out to us at a steady clip of one per month, but this time it will have been SEVEN WEEKS between UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021, and UFC 266 on Sept. 25, 2021. But, good things come to those who wait: UFC 266 features not one, but two, title fights, as well as a pretty baller co-co-main event.
UFC
Brian Ortega
Nick Diaz
Alexander Volkanovski
Lauren Murphy
Robbie Lawler
sportsaldente.com

UFC 266- Volkanovski vs Ortega: stream, results, time and date

The UFC returns with their next major event on Saturday as UFC 266 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The organization is returning with a bang, highlighted by two championship fights and a featured attraction with the return of a former superstar. At the UFC 266 main event, this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) defends his crown against Mexican American Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) in a contest for the featherweight crown.
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title for a second time, aiming to push his record inside the Octagon to 10-0 as he takes on recalibrated challenger Brian Ortega, who seeks to make his second attempt to claim UFC gold a successful venture. Volkanovski is one of the most complete...
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a thrilling pair of world championship bouts. The Ultimate Fighter coaches collide when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega. The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko go for her sixth consecutive...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega picks, odds, & analysis

While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Volkanovski vs Ortega

As I’m sitting here with a pipe full of things that both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz would approve of as a way to deal with crippling anxiety, I tend to think of the reason they both always seem so pissed off. Since the advent of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) — heck, since the advent of two humans beating the piss out of each other for sport, cash or fabulous prizes — it has lived and died off of over the top personalities.
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Alexander Volkanovski. Perfection is nice. In mixed martial arts, it’s very...
UFC
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
firstsportz.com

“It’s my brother, it’s my baby brother, you know?” – Nick Diaz says he would never rewatch Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are probably the most popular siblings in modern MMA. The brothers from Stockton, California are known for their toughness inside the cage with the brotherly bond the two share transcending boundaries. Recently, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after almost 2 years (at UFC 263. He took on Leon Edwards in the first-ever 5-round non-title fight in the history of UFC.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Issues An Official Response To Tyron Woodley’s Tattoo

Jake Paul has a special message for former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Yesterday, Tyron Woodley got the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo that was required of him after losing to Paul on August 29. The tattoo was a requirement based on the handshake agreement made prior to the fight and also if Woodley wanted to have any chance at rematching the YouTuber.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
