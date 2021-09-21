Ohio man sentenced to prison on heroin charge
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed search warrants on June 12, 2019 at residences on 26th and 27th Streets in Huntington pursuant to a shooting investigation. Officers located Loper, a baggie of 7.9 grams of heroin and digital scales inside a 26th Street residence. In a Mirandized interview, Loper admitted that he possessed the heroin.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0