CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio man sentenced to prison on heroin charge

WVNews
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed search warrants on June 12, 2019 at residences on 26th and 27th Streets in Huntington pursuant to a shooting investigation. Officers located Loper, a baggie of 7.9 grams of heroin and digital scales inside a 26th Street residence. In a Mirandized interview, Loper admitted that he possessed the heroin.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Prison#Shooting#Firearms

Comments / 0

Community Policy