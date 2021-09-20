Yonkers Police: 2 Men Dead After One Jumps Off Building And Hits The Other 12 Stories Below

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed Tuesday morning, when a driver lost control of his car, jumped a curb, and crashed into her and a building in the Gresham neighborhood. The driver and an infant in the car were seriously hurt. Police said a 23-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala west on 81st Street, and had the green light, when a 26-year-old man driving a Chrysler 300 headed north on Racine ran the red light. The Impala hit the Chrysler, causing it to spin, and jump the curb, hitting a 52-year-old woman on the sidewalk, before hitting a building. Police and Fire Department officials said the woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Impala suffered a broken arm, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Fire Department officials said an infant in the car also was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Police said the crash is under investigation, and citations are pending.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO