WWE

9/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Big E celebration, Reigns & Usos vs. New Day, Rhea & Nikki vs. Nattie & Tamina, Sheamus vs. Hardy

Pro Wrestling Torch
 10 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Grave. -They opened with clips of last week’s Bobby Lashley defense of the WWE Title against Randy Orton, followed by Big E’s successful cash-in. -Big E introduced Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and himself. He...

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/27: Extreme Rules Fallout, Big E vs. Lashley for WWE Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeated new WWE Champion...
MLB
Pro Wrestling Torch

Major championship match announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tomorrow night on Raw, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. At the Extreme Rules PPV event, Big E pinned Lashley to give The New Day the victory over Lashley, Omos, and A.J. Styles in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Bobby Lashley cut a backstage promo, angry about the fact that Big E stole his WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him to win the title. Later in the show, Big E responded with a fiery promo and accepted the match, telling Lashley to “get ready.”
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 9/27: No finish hurts first championship match, Bearcat a step in the right direction for Keith Lee, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lashley vs. E – MISS: In other circumstances, this could have been a Hit. It was Hit worthy in terms of the wrestling action between Bobby Lashley and Big E in this WWE Championship match which opened up Raw. However, after Extreme Rules ended with two very bad finishes in the two title main events, WWE should have delivered an ending to this match. I get what they were doing to set up the steel cage rematch, but I was already upset from those bad endings the night before, so I was not in a forgiving mood. For me, I wasn’t looking forward to seeing the restart of the match later inside the cage. Instead I was left angry, remembering the bad endings which ruined an otherwise good PPV the night before. Also, I am happy to see the Hurt Business back together as they never should have been broken up in the first place, but there was no story as to why Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were suddenly back in Lashley’s corner.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Big E vs. Lashley, Hurt Business back in business, Drew surprise appearance, Goldberg wants to kill Lashley in Saudi Arabia, Doudrop-Charlotte, Sheamus-Priest, Ricochet-Reggie, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title twice, Hurt Business back in business, Drew McIntyre’s surprise appearance, Doudrop challenges Charlotte, Sheamus gets rematch against Damian Priest, Ricochet vs. Reggie for the 24/7 Title, a bad Karrion Kross promo followed by a bad match, and Goldberg says if he’s lucky he will kill Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia, and more.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Signed New Deal Months Before Being Let Go

That doesn’t sound very fair. The big story from WWE this year has been the rapid fire releases. The company has let dozens of wrestler go over the course of the year, continuing a theme from last year. There have been some surprising names let go from the company and that has not been the easiest thing to see. It turns out that it was even harder for one name in particular.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
WWE
Popculture

Ryan Sakoda, Former WWE Superstar, Dead at 48

Ryan Sakoda, a former WWE Superstar who signed with the company in 2003, died on Sept. 2, according to a report from PW Insider (per Wreslting Inc.) and his obituary. He was 48 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed. It was reported that Sakoda had recently been working for Disney at their Grand California Hotel. He signed with WWE after spending several years with various promotions such as UPW and XWF.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – WWE Extreme Rules 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel like a WWE Extreme Rules PPV event without an eye for an eye match, ya know? Remember that madness? Alas, it’s that time of year and WWE goes extreme Sunday night on Peacock. Kind of, anyway.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather vs Anderson Silva? ‘I’m prepared for a good challenge’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who looked all but toast in his last couple of MMA fights, is now 2-0 as a professional boxer with victories over former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and ex-UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz, the latter of which ended by knockout.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 9/24: Becks-clamation point, Kings Lair, Edge and Seth miss, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair program is hitting its crescendo at just the right time ahead of Extreme Rules. There was nothing especially noteworthy this week, outside of the of the KOD to Lynch, but it is all just enough to have allowed the big match on Sunday to still feel special. Especially good was Lynch’s backstage promo. For as odd as the Lynch heel turn has been in the grand scheme of things, it really has worked out nicely for both Lynch and Belair.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Homicide appears during main event of AEW Rampage Grand Slam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Homicide made his AEW debut appearance during the main event of AEW Rampage Grand Slam. He came to the aid of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston as they got overwhelmed by Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki during their Lights Out match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Keith Lee returns on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... After a brief hiatus from television, Keith Lee returned to WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He returned with a slight name change, now being introduced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee. Ricochet and Reggie wrestled a 24/7 Championship...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Nick Dinsmore talks the Eugene character, Steve Austin’s influence, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Nick Dinsmore credits Steve Austin for a vote of confidence to Vince McMahon regarding the Eugene character. In an interview on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Dinsmore discussed the creation of Eugene and Austin’s small role in getting it up...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT stars reportedly will be included in upcoming WWE Draft

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Unlike last year, NXT stars will reportedly be included in the upcoming WWE Draft. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the NXT talent is involved in an effort to freshen up the rosters. The report indicates that things always could change at the last second.
WWE

