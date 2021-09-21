CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4-Year-Old Girl With Autism Comes Home From School With Bruises, And Fight To Move Schools Goes Horribly Until Mom Gets Results With CBS 2

By Marie Saavedra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 10 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It is nightmare fuel for parents – your child coming home from school with mystery bruises and being unable to explain what happened.

A Belmont Heights mom said she lived that nightmare, and the fight that followed to get her out of that school made things worse. So she called CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra and got quick results.

There is always something new for 4-year-old Lily to discover.

“She’s just a loving little girl and everything is amazing about her,” said mom Katherine Rosario.

And Rosario is proud. Lily has autism, and started pre-K this year – and the whole family was excited.

That was until Lily came home to Belmont Heights on Thursday, Sept. 2.

“I lifted her shirt and you saw some of them, but when I took off her shirt and saw her back, I was like: ‘Oh, my God. What the hell happened?’” Rosario said.

Rosario shared these pictures of bruises she says she captured on camera that night. She called the Chicago Public Schools’ Canty Elementary School first thing the next morning, demanding answers.

Two things happened next. Rosario said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services began an investigation into how the bruises happened, and she asked that her daughter be transferred immediately.

“My daughter is non-verbal. I am her voice. I am her advocate,” Rosario said. “I am telling you that I want her transferred for her safety – for my peace of mind.”

Rosario shared an email exchange she says are with a staffer from CPS who first denied a transfer, but wrote, “Should the DCFS investigation suggest that a change of school location be necessary for her safety, we will certainly reconsider.”

Last Monday, that staffer said they were “looking into the possibility of a change in school assignment. But another five days went by.

“It’s been two weeks that she’s not been in school, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Rosario said.

On Friday morning, we reached out to CPS, and received a statement after 6 p.m. that night. It contradicted those emails, saying transfers generally happen “within a day or two” and “regardless of whether the [DCFS] investigation has been completed”.

Forty-five minutes later, Rosario said she got an email from CPS, saying Lily’s transfer to the school she wanted went through.

“All I wanted from this situation was to put my daughter in another school,” Rosario said. “I just wanted her out of there.”

After getting the green light, Lily’s parents enrolled her at the new school today.
She’ll start Wednesday.

They say DCFS’s investigation into the source of that bruising continues.

Rose Shalloo
10d ago

My boys also have Autism but cannot always tell what is going or went on at school or anywhere else. Things were happening to one that was not dealt with till i mentioned attorney & media. Yes. Special needs children can be bullies too & some teachers would rather not deal with it. Speak up for your child when they can't always speak up for themselves.

29
lisa
9d ago

What is wrong with your brain it's called an ability to do things differently. They aren't retarded, children that's autistic are advanced in other area than some supposely normal people.

13
Not Me!
9d ago

as the father of a 10 year old non-verbal autistic child, I would be gunning for any teacher of his that left a bruise on him! Luckily, all of his teachers have been outstanding and caring. ..!!

13
 

