Writing for National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) Leadership of a volunteer fire department isn’t about standing in the front yard of a burning house with a portable radio telling people what to do; this is emergency incident management. But all too often, fire department leaders are chosen for their emergency incident management skills, under the mistaken impression that how well a person manages an emergency incident indicates how well she or he will lead a volunteer or mostly volunteer fire department.

14 DAYS AGO