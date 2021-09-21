Refugio cancels their National Night Out
Refugio’s National Night Out has been canceled, according to an announcement made by the Refugio Police Department. National Night Out is a campaign to strengthen community and police relations through community events that have safety demonstrations, seminars and other exhibits, according to their website. Public safety concerns and not wanting to contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic were reasons for the cancellation of the Refugio event, Police Chief Enrique Diaz said Monday.www.victoriaadvocate.com
