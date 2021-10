Adobe has switched to a subscription model. In order to use Photoshop, Illustrator, Fireworks, you must buy a subscription to the apps, the subscription will be associated with your Adobe account, and you must sign into the app you want to use with your Adobe account. If you own an older version of Adobe’s products, those that you bought a one-time license for, the license is still valid and you can continue to use the older version of Adobe’s products if you own them.

