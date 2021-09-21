CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infineon Opens 300-millimeter Thin Wafer Chip Factory in Austria

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfineon Technologies has officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe. The Villach site is one of the world’s most modern fabs. Infineon set the stage for long-term, profitable growth based on energy efficiency and CO2 reduction at an early stage and announced the construction of the chip factory for power electronics (energy-saving chips) in 2018.

www.thefastmode.com

#Energy Efficiency#Power Electronics#Austria#Infineon Technologies#Thin Wafer Chip Factory#Villach#European#Group
