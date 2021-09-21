Viettel Hits Record 5G Speed of 4.7Gbps with Ericsson and Qualcomm

Ericsson has announced a new corporate purpose and vision to be more relevant in a new world in which it believes there will be limitless connectivity. At the heart of this pivot is what the company describes as the “seismic” technology shift that it believes is under way around the world, forecasting 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions and 60% global 5G population coverage by 2026. Ericsson sees this shift as the driver of unleashing an entirely new wave of innovation to address some of the planet’s most pressing issues – and it is responding to the current and future global scale of mobile connectivity that has meant a new corporate purpose and vision.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO