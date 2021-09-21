CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viettel Hits Record 5G Speed of 4.7Gbps with Ericsson and Qualcomm

Cover picture for the articleViettel recently announced that it has successfully tested and established a 5G data transmission speed of more than 4.7Gb per second. This speed is 40 times higher than the 4G speed and more than two times the existing 5G speed, making Viettel one of the fastest 5G telecom networks in Asia, claims the operator. This result confirms the outstanding capacity of 5G ultra-short wave (mmWave) technology that Viettel is deploying in Vietnam. A 5G network with super high speed is the foundation for building smart factories, agriculture, cities, healthcare and education.

