Telkomsel Expands VoLTE Service to 219 Cities

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian mobile operator Telkomsel recently announced that it has expanded its VoLTE services to 219 cities out of a total of 230 cities in targeted by the end of 2021. The expansion of Telkomsel's VoLTE service coverage is also accompanied by the expansion of collaboration with smartphone device partners who have supported VoLTE technology. Until now, Telkomsel's VoLTE service can be used on more than 100 types of smartphones, consisting of various brands such as Advan, Evercross, Huawei, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi.

www.thefastmode.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
