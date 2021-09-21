Denver Nuggets rising star Michael Porter Jr. has proven himself to be an elite scorer on the court. However, he wants everybody to know he’s more than just that. He wants his voice to be heard. He wants people to converse and talk about topics they often avoid. That is why he started his “Curious […] The post Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. talks about ‘Curious Mike,’ Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, getting his brain scanned and more appeared first on ClutchPoints.