KNOXVILLE — Historic Walnut Grove Farm and seven other official stops on the Knox County Scenic Drive are back for an in-person event this year. The farm’s theme is “Come Home - Celebrating Family, Friends and Art.” Specializing in hand made art, homemade food, homegrown produce and family activities has been the strength of the Barn Fest at Walnut Grove Farm. Local youth can showcase their talents with Kids Rock the Arts contest and anyone can enter the pumpkin decorating contest during the 45th anniversary of the Knox County Scenic Drive, October 2 & 3, 9 & 10. The farm, an official stop on the Knox County Scenic Drive, is located ½ mile north of Knoxville, IL. For a schedule of events and directions go to www.Barn-Fest.com.

2 DAYS AGO