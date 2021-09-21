Stillwater man on sex offender registry charged with peeping

A Stillwater man convicted of lewd molestation in the late 1990s was arrested in August and charged with violating the sex offender registry and accused of peeping.

Stillwater Officer Adam Elliott was dispatched Aug. 11 to the 400 block of E. Virginia Ave in reference to a Peeping Tom.

The alleged victim in the case told officers she felt uneasy around him, and she had a neighbor witness Haddock stare into her apartment through open blinds, the probable cause affidavit said.

The affidavit said the flowers in front of her window looked trampled, as if someone stepped on it.

The neighbor spoke with officers and alleged she saw Haddock walk to the victim’s front living room window “where he peered inside for several moments” before returning back to his mom’s apartment. The affidavit said he is taking care of his mom who is in poor health.

On Aug. 13, Elliott conducted a Mirandized interview with Haddock. Since he is a convicted sex offender he isn’t allowed to live in that area and hadn’t attempted to register living there.

“Haddock was unable to provide me with the address he is currently registered to be living at, but claimed it was Guthrie,” Elliott wrote in the affidavit.

Elliott wrote that Haddock eventually admitted he “looks in the windows of neighboring apartments for sexual reasons.”

Elliott said he believes Haddock’s intent is to see women unclothed in their apartments when he looks through their windows.

The affidavit said Haddock told the officer he doesn’t usually get that close to the windows as he did with this victim, and he “usually stays near the signs near the sidewalk or stays in the trees.”

Bond was set at $30,000 and he was appointed Jodie Gage as his representation. He is scheduled to be in court Nov. 3 for a preliminary hearing.