Cubs Orphaned In Caldor Fire Get Special Care At Sonoma Co. Wildlife Refuge

Steve Pearce’s tips for wildlife photography — Respect the wildlife. Approach the animals calmly and try not to disturb them in their natural habitat. — Patience is key. If you find an animal and miss the shot, return later to the same spot and try again. The animal may return. — Look for movement, shapes and shadows. Carefully scan trees, water and open space. — Position yourself at eye level with wildlife. For weasels, that means lying flat on the ground. — Arrive just before sunrise for the best lighting. — Get out early, before other people start arriving in a location. It’ll improve your chances of seeing wildlife. — Get to know the animals that inhabit the area. Learn about their hunting and feeding habits and their characteristics. — Be prepared. Adjust your camera settings (aperture and shutter speeds) for the animal you may see before heading out. — When photographing bald eagles, underexpose the image so you don’t lose the details in the eagle’s white head. Bring the details out later, when you edit the photo.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO