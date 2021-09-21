Cubs Orphaned In Caldor Fire Get Special Care At Sonoma Co. Wildlife Refuge

Steve Pearce’s tips for wildlife photography — Respect the wildlife. Approach the animals calmly and try not to disturb them in their natural habitat. — Patience is key. If you find an animal and miss the shot, return later to the same spot and try again. The animal may return. — Look for movement, shapes and shadows. Carefully scan trees, water and open space. — Position yourself at eye level with wildlife. For weasels, that means lying flat on the ground. — Arrive just before sunrise for the best lighting. — Get out early, before other people start arriving in a location. It’ll improve your chances of seeing wildlife. — Get to know the animals that inhabit the area. Learn about their hunting and feeding habits and their characteristics. — Be prepared. Adjust your camera settings (aperture and shutter speeds) for the animal you may see before heading out. — When photographing bald eagles, underexpose the image so you don’t lose the details in the eagle’s white head. Bring the details out later, when you edit the photo.
Comments / 0