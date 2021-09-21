CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duxbury, MA

I-Team: COVID Patient Unable To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatment At 2 Hospitals

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAcYQ_0c2fcgoV00

DUXBURY (CBS) – More than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, a Duxbury woman who does not want to show her face is still coughing and out of breath.

Walking across her lawn takes just about all the strength she has. “I was thinking I was going to be admitted on a ventilator,” she said. “It was bad. It was really, really bad.”

The woman and her husband, who are both fully vaccinated, tested positive before Labor Day. They heard about monoclonal antibody treatment.

The couple knew if given within 10 days of testing positive, it could help people with COVID from getting seriously ill. So, they reached out to their doctors. She says her husband’s doctor responded right away and he was able to get the treatment at South Shore Hospital through an IV infusion at home and by the next day the treatment seemed to work, he was breathing better.

But the woman says even though she had serious risk factors, she was not able to get the treatment at South Shore Hospital or Mass. General. She says she was devastated.

The I-Team asked MGH and South Shore Hospital why she was turned away. Both say HIPAA prevents them from commenting on her case and admitted they are not able to accommodate everyone who asks for the antibody treatment. Being refused the treatment, the woman tells the I-Team, “I was scared. I was really scared. I knew I was going to end up in the hospital.”

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital says, “I think we need to work harder at making it feasible to deliver this antibody treatment to more people who need it.”

Dr. Kuritzkes, says a large part of the problem comes down to staffing and resources. “It’s been very challenging to be able to find the right setting where you can do infusion therapies for people who have COVID,” Kuritzkes said. “They have to be in isolation. They need to be monitored for an hour.”

But the I-Team found other states are meeting the demand for the life-saving treatment, in some cases, setting up tents for infusions. Dr. Kuritzkes says, “I think it’s fair to say that Massachusetts has been somewhat slow on the uptake.”

The woman says she ended up getting the treatment on the last day she was eligible, but wonders if she could have avoided becoming so sick. “It’s barbaric,” she said. “I mean, I was deathly, deathly sick.”

Just last week the federal government took over the distribution of doses to the states. The Department of Health says it is working to ensure Massachusetts gets the maximum amount. Boston’s major hospitals say they are working on the logistics and resources to make the infusions more available.

Comments / 8

maison
10d ago

Again the more people get vaccinated the more of COVID-19 cases this vaccine does not work the truth is slowly coming out but sooner or later people will realize this is just a moneymaking thing the government does not care about the people

Reply
9
david
10d ago

Joe Biden is stopping this treatment that works because he wants to force the vaccine this man needs to be stoped today

Reply(2)
15
Daniel Collins
10d ago

Why are so many Americans blind to what this president is doing to this country?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kptv.com

5 people hospitalized in Oregon after taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Five people have been hospitalized after taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19, according to the Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health and Science University. The Oregon Poison Center said from Aug. 1 to Sept. 14, there have been 25 cases of people intentionally using ivermectin...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Duxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Bring Me The News

4 major Minnesota hospitals reveal how many COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, unvaccinated

While the COVID vaccines are shown to be effective albeit not bulletproof at preventing infection from the virus, their effectiveness at preventing hospitalization and death is much greater. Four Minnesota healthcare institutions provided specific data that shows the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated, and how many...
MINNESOTA STATE
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monoclonal Antibody#South Shore Hospital#The I Team#Mgh#Women S Hospital#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In Gwinnett County hospital, 100% of COVID-19 patients getting critical care are unvaccinated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Woman who wanted Chicago hospital to treat her COVID-19 with Ivermectin, dies

CHICAGO - A Jefferson Park woman who demanded a Chicago hospital treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with a controversial drug has died. Veronica Wolski, 64, who was hospitalized two weeks ago, died early Monday at Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Wolski, a popular QAnon...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy