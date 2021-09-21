East Ridge High School Girls’ Cross Country Team Recap

The East Ridge High School girls’ cross country team competed in the Lake Buena Vista Invitational at the beautiful and brand new Lake Buena Vista High School on Saturday morning. A humid September morning also came with a nice overcast sky, which helped keep the temperature around 77 degrees for the varsity race. Much like last week at St. Cloud, the course at Lake Buena Vista was characterized by a muddy terrain due to some late evening rain the previous night. The course was flat and it took the runners for three campus laps around the athletic fields. The Knights had a great showing at this inaugural meet. Six of the eight girls who ran in the varsity race had season-best performances, and because of their efforts, the team placed fourth out of eleven complete teams at Lake Buena Vista High School today.