The opinion piece by Julie Cohen (”I thought it was an anti-mask protest. I was wrong and joined,” Sept. 19, 2021, Post-Standard) told of her encounter with a parade of vehicles that were transporting the body of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was recently killed at the Kabul airport. She was driving on Interstate 70 in St Louis. Initially she thought she was caught up in another protest and she was unhappy. When she realized this was a solemn moment, she was crying in her car, and then she and her young son left the highway “to stand with other people along the way.”

