The Raiders were happy to have their support from Winston who was so excited with his brothers’ performance he couldn’t contain his drool!. The Raider Cross Country team made its way over to Southern Essex Country for week 2 of their league duals. On this crisp sunny day, we saw some more great things from the youth on our team. With almost everyone in the Novice improving their time, the future is looking bright. The boys squad swept and come out with three wins, while the girls split. The ladies, who are returning league champs, have moved up a division, where the competition is a bit more steep but our drive and talent is still on display. Still only two weeks in, it’s going to be a great season!

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO