Theater & Dance

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere Finally Reveals Which Pros the Celebs Are Paired With

 10 days ago

The stars have found their better halves. On Monday, Sept. 20, Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 30th season by finally announcing this season’s dance pairings. And, as was…

Related
flickprime.com

Kenya Moore’s Dancing With the Stars 2021 Premiere Performance

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” 2021 and he or she delivered her first efficiency on the premiere. With professional Brandon Armstrong as her companion for season 30, Moore executed the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dancing With The Stars
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Theater & Dance
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star unveils dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 18

Actress Camilla Luddington has undergone a major transformation ahead of season 18 of Grey's Anatomy - and she looks incredible!. The actress, who has been playing Dr Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama since 2012, has swapped her long brunette locks for a shorter and lighter style. In a new photo, the 37-year-old actress can be seen sporting a platinum blonde bob that falls just above her shoulders.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Dancing With the Stars announces the first elimination of the season

Dancing With the Stars had its premiere as an elimination-free episode, but the second week, the first person went home. The way people stay and go home is based on two things. There are the fan votes who either text in their votes or do it online. There are also...
TV SHOWS
E! News

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Its First Celeb Amid Cheryl Burke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dancing With the Stars is just now reaching its first elimination, and there has already been plenty of tension and drama to go around. On Monday, Sept. 27, the ABC competition series aired its second episode of season 30, which saw Karate Kid and Cobra Kai standout Martin Kove, along with dance partner Britt Stewart, head home as the first pair booted from the ballroom. Martin had joined Christine Chiu as the bottom two performers.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans disagree with judges on who had the best performance in season 30 premiere [POLL RESULTS]

There were a number of surprisingly strong performances during the first night of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 considering this was the stars’ first time in the ballroom. So there was no shortage of options when it came to choosing the MVP of the premiere. But the fans we polled after Monday night’s show didn’t quite agree with the judges on who was the best of the best. Scroll down to see our complete poll results. It was crowded at the top of the leaderboard. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli gave sevens to gymnast Suni Lee, YouTube personality...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars first eliminated contestant revealed

The new episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed that film and television actor Martin Kove was the first contestant to be eliminated from season 30 based on a combination of audience votes and the judges' scores. After receiving a score of 13 out of a possible 40 in...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 1 dances revealed — and Season 30 is spicing things up with a special vote

“Dancing with the Stars” is, in fact, going to give us what we really, really want on Monday’s Season 30 premiere: Melanie C will perform to a Spice Girls track. AJ McLean waited until Week 4 last year to bust out the Backstreet Boys (aurally and holographically), but looks like we’re going all in on Week 1 here. ABC has revealed the 15 routines and songs for Monday’s season premiere. The only things that are still a mystery is the partnerships, which will be unveiled live on the premiere. The dance styles that will be performed are quickstep, paso doble, cha-cha,...
TV SHOWS
ewrestlingnews.com

Dancing With The Stars Featuring The Miz Premieres Tonight

The 30th season of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres tonight on ABC, with one of the contestants being none other than WWE Superstar The Miz. He posted to Twitter to note that he’s dancing on tonight’s show and revealed how fans can vote for him if they are so inclined.
TV SHOWS

