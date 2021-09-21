CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Voice’ premiere: Ariana Grande vows to ‘have a baby’ for singer in ‘cutthroat’ debut

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 10 days ago

Ariana Grande made her highly-anticipated debut on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday as the newest coach on Season 21. Find out how it all went down tonight.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Ariana Grande Has "Broken Every Rule" in Her 'Voice' Contract

This season of The Voice is truly better than ever for one reason and one reason only: ARIANA GRANDE. Ari joined Season 21 as the newest coach, and has apparently already broken every single rule in her contract. Speaking to fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ari said she's basically ignoring her contract entirely.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Voice: Ariana Grande Does Quick Math To Prove Blake Shelton Wrong In Season 21 Premiere

Spoilers ahead for the Season 21 premiere of The Voice. The Voice Season 21 premiered on Monday night, and new coach Ariana Grande was quick out of the gate, learning fast that she had to fight dirty to steal artists away from fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Grande seemed to form a friendly rivalry with Shelton, but after one audition, she left the cowboy in the dust as she pulled out some quick math skills to disprove a long-held theory of The Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
KSN.com

‘The Voice’ returns to KSN tonight with new coach Ariana Grande

The fall TV season begins tonight with the return of “The Voice” and new coach Ariana Grande, as well as the new drama “Ordinary Joe.”. “It was so nerve-wracking, but it was amazing and exciting. Nerve-wracking but in the best way,” said Ariana Grande. Grande has nearly a quarter-billion Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21

Gymani performs “POV” by Ariana Grande, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. It was a four-chair turn for Gymani. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chair turns: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton. Result: Advanced to Battles. Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21. Gymani “POV” The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
TVLine

The Voice Season 21 Premiere Recap: Did the First of the Blinds Show You an Ariana Grande Old Time?

You could tell that the Season 21 premiere of The Voice was going to show you a good time from the start, when returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson teamed up with first-timer Ariana Grande to turn “Hold On, I’m Coming” and “Respect” into the most rollicking mashup of songs since Olivia Newton-John and The Tubes went “Dancin’” in Xanadu. From there, we were treated to some by and large extremely good Blind Auditions and discovered not only what kind of panelist the new kid on the block would be (technical, technical, technical) but also what her...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KCRA.com

Ariana Grande picks Sacramento singer Katie Rae on ‘The Voice’

A new season of NBC’s “The Voice” premiered Monday night and one of the new contestants who advanced is from Sacramento. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are back as coaches this season, joined by first-time coach Ariana Grande. The first singer Grande chose for her team was Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
codelist.biz

That’s why everyone cheers Ariana Grande on “The Voice” in the USA

Breathtaking, beautiful, talented, funny and just personable: Few of the characteristics of Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old is without a doubt one of the greatest singers of our time. Not only her incomparable voice, but also her personality make her an extraordinary superstar. While she is number 3 in the global...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy