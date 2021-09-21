CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitschy, Creepy World of Steven Rhodes Is Headed To Your Tabletop

rue-morgue.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Dynomite Games (an old-school sub-brand of Cryptozoic Entertainment) and the mind of Steven Rhodes come three charming board games based on the graphic artist’s popular re-imagining of children’s activity books of the ’70s and ’80s!. The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, these three games immerse you in these...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabletop#Board Games#Graphic Artist#Hardcore Gamers#Cryptozoic Entertainment
