I have been engaged to audit two Horizon 7.13 clusters, one running in a Workload Domain within a VMWare Cloud Foundations (VCF) 3.7 (soon to be 3.9, then 4) cluster and the second running within a service providers IaaS environment. Due to various reasons I'm not going to be provided direct access to the platforms in the short term and i need to find a quick and easy method to export as much of the configuration details as possible. Are the any tools/feature, either native or this party (most likely third party will not fly) that i could utilize or provide instruction to host owners to gather this data...?

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO