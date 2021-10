The Seahawks record vs the Vikings has been perfect under coach Pete Carroll. This doesn’t mean they’ve been unbeatable, though. Can they keep it up?. I imagine all good little 12s know this as part of the catechism of the Seahawks faithful. In case you were unaware of this nugget, your heroes have never lost to the Vikings under head coach Pete Carroll. To date, the Hawks record vs the Vikes is 12-5 overall, but a stellar 7-0 under the ageless one. Hey, did you hear he turned 70? Crazy, right? Thank goodness for bored broadcast teams…

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO