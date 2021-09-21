CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

By Seattle Times Sports Staff
Wenatchee World
 10 days ago

Sounders FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro has undergone successful surgery, the team announced Monday. The procedure — a right knee arthroscopy — was performed by Dr. Jorge Chahla on Monday in Chicago. Lodeiro is set to begin rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. Lodeiro aggravated an injury from earlier this season during...

