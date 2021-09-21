CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Council moves forward with property disposal

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak continued in their efforts to get community properties back into the hands of private owners. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held public hearings and approved two resolutions for the disposal of two real estate properties now formerly owned by the city. The two properties included 103 West Reed Street, and 601 Sunset Avenue. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the efforts are part of a city-wide effort of improving nuisance properties.

