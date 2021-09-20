CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Year-Old Girl With Autism Comes Home From School With Bruises, And Fight To Move Schools Goes Horribly Until Mom Gets Results With CBS 2

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — It is nightmare fuel for parents – your child coming home from school with mystery bruises and being unable to explain what happened. A Belmont Heights mom said she lived that nightmare, and the fight that followed to get her out of that school made things worse. So she called CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra and got quick results.

