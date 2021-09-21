CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Former UM Dancer Joins Popular Reality Show

By Angel
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wow, congrats are in order for University of Montana dance program graduate Amber Laiche (pronounced Lesh.) She has been chosen as one of this season's contestants on the CMT reality show "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team." I've never seen it, but see the title all of the time when scrolling, and the show has been around since 2006, so it must be a hit.

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Alum Debuts New Reality Show

Former Basketball Wives: LA star Draya Michelle is back on reality television. The Pennsylvania native's new reality series is now available for streaming on the Zeus network. This marks Michele's first dabble into reality television since she quit the longstanding VH1 series in 2015 after five seasons of battling it out with her catty co-stars. Her new show, Doses of Draya, joins a host of popular shows on the streaming service, including The Real Black Chyna, One Mo Chance, Baddies ATL, and Joesline's Cabaret.
TV & VIDEOS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville dancer starring in CMT show

She’s a Jacksonville dancer among cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, that is. Jacksonville native Ava Lahey had a chance this summer to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Whether she made the squad will remain a secret until the TV show “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” airs. Lahey,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Popculture

'DWTS' 2021: Peloton's Cody Rigsby Is Either the Most Obscure or Popular Dancer, Depending on Who You Ask

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 kicked off Monday night with plenty of talked about moments, and while contestants like Olivia Jade Giannulli earned some side-eye even before the show began, another celebrity contestant generated plenty of buzz online. Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, who has been with the fitness platform for seven years and entered the competition with a spirited "#BooCrew" at his back, has already proven to be either the most popular dancer or the most loathed dancer among DWTS viewers.
TV SHOWS
KGO

Former 'Bachelor' Jesse Palmer will step in as the reality show's new host

HOLLYWOOD -- Former NFL player Jesse Palmer is committing again to "The Bachelor" franchise. Palmer, who served as the fifth Bachelor on ABC in 2004, will take the reins as host. "For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Entertainment
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Names Jesse Palmer as Season 26 Host

ABC has found its host for The Bachelor. Jesse Palmer, a one-time Bachelor star himself, will become the new face the franchise when season 26 premieres. Production is set to start at the end of September, with the season expected to air in January 2022. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” says Palmer in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor...
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Entertaining Reality Dating Shows on TV

Thanks to advances in modern technology, dating is now more accessible than ever before. However, that hasn’t made it easier for people to find the person of their dreams. As a result, some people turn to reality TV in hopes of finding that special someone. Statistically, looking for love on reality TV isn’t the best idea. However, that doesn’t stop countless people from giving it a try year after year. That said, not all reality dating shows are equal. There are some that are focused on lasting relationships while others are centered on hooks up and casual dating. Either way, many of these shows provide an incredibly entertaining experience for viewers. As a result, reality dating shows often find themselves at the top of people’s lists of guilty pleasures. If you’re looking for a new show to add to your watch list, we can think of quite a few that might deserve a spot. Keep reading to see our take on the 10 most entertaining reality dating shows on TV.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Etiquette#Reality Tv#University Of Montana#Amber Amber Laiche#The Montana Kaimin#The Um Dance Team
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
talentrecap.com

The Top 5 Worst Contestants to Perform on ‘The Masked Singer’

We love watching The Masked Singer to see which celebrities are behind the mask, but the show can get ruined pretty quickly when there are bad contestants. Some contestants are thrilled to join the show, and they really try their best. But these larger than life performances really missed the mark.
TV SHOWS
papermag.com

Maybe That Activism Reality Show Wasn't the Best Idea

On second thought, maybe a reality competition show pitting activists against one another to see whose cause was more worthy wasn't a great idea after all. Following an entirely proportionate and completely reasonable amount of public backlash, CBS has decided to retool their proposed celebrity-hosted reality competition show, The Activist, as a docuseries instead. Last week, Deadline reported that the network was currently working on a show co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Julianne Hough and Usher that would see six activists working with "three high-profile public figures" competing to "bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education and environment."
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

US reality show 'The Activist' backtracks after uproar

Creators of a new reality show pitting activists promoting charitable causes against each other were forced to change course following a massive backlash, with a top star apologizing Thursday for her participation. "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
wosu.org

Popularity Of Jeopardy! And Game Show Scandals

This episode originally aired on September 13, 2021. After months of controversy, Jeopardy! resumed new episodes last month with an Ohio-born contestant on a hot streak and a permanent host whose tenure turned out to be less-than-permanent. Mike Richards taped the episodes shortly after being named the permanent host. But...
TV SHOWS
Alt 101.5

Ashley McBryde Suffers a Concussion and More in Missoula Accident

We relayed the story yesterday about Ashley McBryde suffering an injury while she was in Missoula for a scheduled performance this last Wednesday night. The concert didn't happen as it was announced shortly before showtime that it would be postponed. There wasn't much for details at the time, just the generic social media post that had wellwishers hoping there wasn't a serious reason behind the cancellation. It was later revealed in a follow-up post that Ashley had been in a horseback riding accident that left her needing some medical attention from some of Missoula's fine medical professionals.
MISSOULA, MT
24/7 Wall St.

Most Popular Shows at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Millions of Americans tuned into the 2021 Emmy Awards, hoping to see their favorite TV and streaming programs take home the statuette. Tense dramas, exciting mysteries, laugh out loud comedies, and beloved reality shows were all honored during the awards. The 2021 Emmys celebrated some of the biggest and most popular shows from TV networks […]
TV & VIDEOS
Alt 101.5

A Missoula Metalhead Creates an Awesome Alanis Morissette Cover

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
MISSOULA, MT
reality blurred

How and why I grade reality TV shows

When I was in middle school, my grandmother gave me a subscription to USA Today for Christmas. Every day I’d wake up and go out to the driveway, and after I pulled the paper out of the bag, I’d flip to the Life section first. I wanted to read about TV, especially what the paper’s critics thought of new shows.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy