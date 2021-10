The future of biological research will take a variety of different forms as the products become more widely adopted. As the number of biological products increases and implementation expands, there will be a multitude of questions to answer moving forward. Ph.D. student in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, Connor Sible has been working to address some of the uncertainties in the world of biologics. Looking to the future, there are substantial opportunities to learn more about their use and value in agricultural production.

