Dr. Laura Stout owns Greenbrier Audiology, but there were long nights of balancing studying, being a wife and being a mother that got her to where she is today. In grade school, one teacher left an impression on her that has led her to where she is today. He encouraged her to join Upward Bound when she got to high school. Upward Bound is a program designed to help students overcome barriers with the goal of college. The program allowed students to get a taste of what college would be like and what resources were available to them. It helped students see if college was something that they really wanted to do.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO