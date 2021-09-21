CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Islamic State claims responsibility for the bombings in Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islamic State claims responsibility for the bombings in Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters. According to the Associated Press, the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group has claimed responsibility for a series of bombs in eastern Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters, indicating a possibly escalating conflict between the country’s opposing parties.

washingtonnewsday.com

