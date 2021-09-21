The Islamic State claims responsibility for the bombings in Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters.

Afghan Christians Fear Their Community Will Be Treated Like Criminals. 09/24/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a member of the Taliban’s interim government and chief enforcer of the group’s strict interpretation of Sharia law, has said that the executions and other brutal punishments will be carried out as a part of the group’s rule in Afghanistan. This announcement has struck fear into the hearts of Afghan Christians who are concerned that they will be viewed as criminals by the Taliban due to their conversions to Christianity.

