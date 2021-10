While Liverpool’s second trip to Norwich this season produced the same 3-0 result, it was a trio of teenage debutants who provided the intrigue. These two sides met in the Premier League a little over a month ago and a replay in the Carabao Cup this soon was hardly in high-demand, but it is in the early glimpses of the next generation that offer contests of this nature value that is often in short supply. At Carrow Road, it was 16-year-old Kaide Gordon and 18-year-old Conor Bradley who were the fresh faces and new names on the Liverpool team...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO